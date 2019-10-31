BYU fans are notorious for showing up late – ever heard of Mormon Standard Time? But you should get to the BYU basketball game in time for the introduction of the starting lineups.
First, they introduce the visiting team, which is situated directly in front of the BYU student section, the ROC. After each visiting player is introduced the ROC welcomes then with a, “Hi Robert … Hi John ... Hi Joe.”
Following the visitors’ introductions, the real show begins. The lights go out and the volume gets cranked up. Fans go nuts as the home team is introduced and the game draws near.
Also, for more high-profile games, they hand out glowing sticks that have a great effect during introductions.