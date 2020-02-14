Dining review: Art City Trolley 07
The Texas Double is pictured at Art City Trolley on Tuesday, April 25, 2017, in Springville. ISAAC HALE, Daily Herald

It’s pretty hard to miss the iconic trolley that is the Art City Trolley restaurant. The burgers are fantastic and you haven’t lived until you’ve had one of the loaded quesadillas.

Location: 256 N. Main St., Springville

Yelp review: "I loved this place! I went for the first time today and had a great experience. First of all, it's just a fun, unique place. I sat in the trolley (they converted an old one into a seating area) and recommend asking to do so if it isnt too busy! They also have really fun music playing.” – Meagan L.

