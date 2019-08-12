In 1988 the New York Times reported on the execution of Arthur Bishop, who was found guilty for the sex-related murders of five boys in 1984. It was reported that those slain were Alonzo Daniels, 4; Kim Peterson, 11; Danny Davis, 4; Troy Ward, 6, and Graeme Cunningham, 13.
The buried remains of three boys were found in Cedar Fort after Bishop lead authorities to where the victims could be recovered.
Bishop, a religious former member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, was found guilty of all five murders, as well as five kidnapping charges, two counts of forceful sexual assault, and one count of sexual abuse of a minor.
Police also discovered Bishop had molested many other young boys in the Salt Lake City area.