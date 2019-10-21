@coveycenter: The Covey Center in downtown Provo provides performances, theatre and art galleries to the public.
@hcto: Hale Center Theater Orem's account let's its followers find out more about its currently playing shows and reveals announcements about upcoming shows and more.
@sceraupdate: SCERA is a nonprofit charitable organization dedicated to the arts, family entertainment and creative education. Find out about upcoming shows, events, and other opportunities on their Instagram account.
@springvillemuseum: The Springville Museum of Art prides itself in being the center fixture of the area dubbed "Art City." Find out about programs, events, new art displays and more at this Insta account.