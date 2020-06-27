While most health concerns throughout the country surround treating COVID-19, other health professionals are preparing for a health crisis after the pandemic concludes, whenever that might be — an addiction crisis.
Huron County in Ohio received 16 overdose-related calls so far in June. The Huron County Board of Mental Health and Addiction Services Executive Director Kristen Cardone said the state has been discussing the possibility of a surge in overdoses since the pandemic began.
The county has had 15 unconfirmed substance-related deaths so far in 2020, Cardone said.
“(We’re) trying to get out ahead of it, and ramping up community outreach to get people educated,” Cardone said.
She said if anyone has concerns about someone regarding substance abuse issues, the best thing to do is to consistently reach out, check in with them and share resources with them.
Cardone said that while resources have still been available for people in need during the pandemic, the switch to online healthcare could have been difficult for some.
“The services were still there, but having it all switched so quickly would be confusing and difficult,” Cardone said. “And we’re in a rural county, so access to the internet can be difficult.”
In Huron County, there were 10 overdose calls in March, eight in April and then 22 throughout May.
“This is going to be the next wave of issues once we’re out of the immediate threat from the disease,” said Erin Calipari, an assistant professor at Vanderbilt University. “You may see a new subset of people who now start to have these problems. There are these compounding issues that are going to make this worse from many, many levels. It’s not easily fixed.”
She said that national crises are incredibly stressful for everyone, but for those struggling with addiction, stress can increase the chances of relapse.
“From losing jobs, financial instability and all these economic factors, all of those things contribute to making this problem worse,” Calipari said. You drive people into isolation and that’s another major factor that’s been associated with vulnerability to drug use and consumption and also relapses. You have these multiple factors happening at the same time that we already know exacerbate addiction symptoms and severity and also can trigger relapse.”
Calipari said another issue for those suffering has been limited access to treatment and treatment facilities due to the pandemic.
“We have seen these rising incidents of overdose deaths,” said Nancy Campbell, a professor and department head of Science and Technology Studies at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, N.Y. “It’s important for people to understand that there can be overdoses but there do not need to be deaths and the deaths are in fact preventable deaths.”
Campbell then added that the pandemic has shown the need to expand addiction treatment.
“You have many more people who are unemployed, who don’t have health insurance and you have a healthcare system that’s under pressure,” Campbell said. “I really worry that people aren’t going to get the care that they need and really should have. It will depend on people having access to telehealth, access to health insurance and having access to evidence-based medicine.”
Campbell said what makes her hopeful is a convergence between harm reduction and recovery.
Most recovery treatments require those involved to abstain from any drug use, while harm reduction is about increasing positive changes so the person can use drugs in a safer manner and eventually get to a point where they can stop using altogether.
“People need access to medication-assisted treatment and harm reduction,” Campbell said. “It’s an interesting movement because staying alive, keeping people alive, keeping your loved ones alive is going to mean a combination, a turn of harm reduction, a turn of medication-assisted treatment.”
She said not everyone will be able to stay in some form of abstinence due to the amount of stress people are currently under, which could make it more difficult to keep users safe.
“It’s terrible from a human perspective anytime you have an increase in overdoses,” Calipari, the Vanderbilt assistant professor, said. “This is a massive public health concern and it was before this. It was awful. (The pandemic) exacerbated an already public health crisis, so this is really bad.”
Andrew Tatarsky, founder and director of the Center for Optimal Living, said the addiction crisis is America’s worst humanitarian crisis. He said 30 states have already seen an increase in overdoses.
“(The pandemic) is likely to cause increased emotional distress, isolation from support, and it’s a perfect storm for people to turn toward substances and other dangerous activities to come,” Tatarsky said. “People who use drugs have a lot of strengths. (We’re trying to) shift from seeing the addict as someone who can’t think straight or participate to thinking of the addict as someone we can partner with and empower, putting them in the driver’s seat of their journey toward healing and positive change.”
Tatarsky said harm reduction therapy allows someone struggling with substance abuse to still have access to therapy without committing to stop bad behaviors. He said the beauty of harm reduction is creating relationships on the person’s own terms and providing support to help move people in a positive direction.
He said small positive changes and resources can help users to start using safely, or less, and engage in other health practices.
Genevieve Weber, an associate professor of counseling and mental health professions of Hofstra University, said in Nassau County, New York, they’ve seen a substantial increase in overdoses throughout the pandemic.
“The quarantine led to a lot of social isolation, which is definitely not a good thing when you’re working with addictions because a big part of addiction treatment is really engaging with a sober support network, attending treatment and having a counselor,” she said. “For some people, they returned to their primary homes and that might be a very unstable environment.”
She said because liquor stores were considered essential, there was and is easy accessibility to alcohol, as even some stores delivered alcohol to homes.
“For heroin addicts, we were finding that access to their dealers had changed, and so many were actually using different dealers who were selling different drugs,” Weber explained. “If an addict builds up a tolerance to a particular dealer’s drug, they switch. We’re seeing a mix of methamphetamines, fentanyl and heroin so the drugs that people are using because they really can’t get what they’re used to could be laced.”
Weber, who lost her own brother to addiction, said that there is now growing concern that some overdoses were not accidental.
“Telehealth has been doing good things, but there’s something so powerful about the group setting,” she said. “Until we’re able to transition back to face to face, it might be difficult.
“They’ll have to go through a five to seven-day detox and with the hospital’s limited staff,” Weber added. “That certainly has been a struggle, so we’d like to ideally see five to seven days of detox followed by face-to-face treatment, and/or participation in a maintenance program along with counseling. All of those are pretty difficult right now.”
Weber said it’s important for communities to come together and create ways to educate the public.
“It’s really important to emphasize the need for open conversation among family, especially now because many of us are spending more time with our families than we probably have in forever because of this pandemic,” she said. “Encourage families to reach out to have the conversation to not keep secrets if there are concerns.”
She said while isolation, depression and different drug dealers could be making the addiction crisis worse, there are some things to help combat the issues.
“The protective factors that help reduce risk would be family support, family education, community support, community education,” Weber said. “There are so many online chat rooms and groups, it’s truly unbelievable.”