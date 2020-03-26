This isn’t your college roommate’s ramen. This is upgraded, ridiculously good ramen. Grab a classic tonkatsu ramen or some chashu buns to really see what this little hole in the wall is all about.
Location: 1120 S. State St., Orem
Yelp review: I've been craving good ramen since I had it in Japan last year and haven't been satisfied until I found this place. It tasted exactly like the ramen I had in Japan! The price is great for what you get because even the smaller size is pretty large and they definitely don't skimp on all the good stuff such as the noodles and meat.” – Danielle T.