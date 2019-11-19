Woodland Hills teens build spooky forest 04
Asher Bambrough and Joey Mariteragi work on installing small lights along a pathway at their haunted house, The Nebo Nightmare Haunted Forest, located next to his family’s home in Woodland Hills on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. Isaac Hale, Daily Herald

During the Halloween season, a Woodland Hills neighborhood gets haunted, thanks to 18-year-old Asher Bambrough.

Four years ago, Bambrough said he was out in his backyard with friends and the idea of building his own haunted house just came to him, and he's built and run Nebo Nightmare Haunted House each Halloween season since then, adding new attraction and updates each year.

Bambrough plans to use the profits from his haunted house business to fund a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which he plans to serve next year.

