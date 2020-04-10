View this post on Instagram
Virtual Tulip festival starts 🌷TOMORROW🌷 . Here's our opening weekend schedule - we hope you'll tune in! 🌷Keep following us on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube and check the link in our bio for the most updated schedule! . Viewing the Virtual Tulip Festival is FREE (and doesn’t require a credit card) and will be located only on our Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube pages.
The Ashton Gardens' annual Tulip Festival is one of the many coronavirus cancellations, but the flowers are still blooming and you can still check them out digitally!
The Thanksgiving Point venue's virtual event started Friday morning, and will include a live streaming of the gardens Saturday evening.