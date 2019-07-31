Probably the most prominent thing about Shay Park is the attention to detail, from the carefully constructed train structure to the sculpted rocks that create caves and house minute details such as decorative bugs, plants and animals. Even the unique conveyor belt-style slide adds depth to the play area, with platforms giving dimension and careful spacing making room for more children without causing overcrowding. Though smaller in size than many of the more popular parks in Utah County, this gem more than makes up for it with quality and creativity.