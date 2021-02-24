Most of us are concerned about getting sick these days. I lucked into getting my first, of two, COVID-19 vaccinations the other day. I know not everyone is wanting the vaccine.
A poll released last Sunday by the Deseret News/Hinckley Institute of Politics showed that 12% of Utahns say they’re never going to be vaccinated. I know people in that category.
I respect and recognize that everyone has a right to their opinion. And people have a right to choose when it comes to health and lifestyle choices, including receiving COVID-19 vaccinations.
I don’t get sick very often. I get a flu shot every year. I don’t know whether it does me any good or not; but I believe it does. Therefore, as an object of faith, I guess it works.
I even got another pneumonia shot a year or two ago. They told me that it might be a good idea to have a second one. So, I’m perhaps going to “believe” myself away from pneumonia for a while. I’ve had a shingles shot too. I hope that one works. I’ve known people who have suffered with shingles and it can be a very painful, miserable situation.
Regardless of my immunizations, I got sick around Thanksgiving of 2019. That was the last time I remember being ill. It wasn’t quite bad enough to put me down in bed and get me out of work and church duties. (Dang it) But it was annoying.
It was mostly a head and chest cold. It was mainly a case of the three “C’s:” Congestion, Cough, and Couch Potato’ism. Those “C’s” are listed in order of their respective aggravation.
When I get this kind of “gombu” I sometimes will break down and see a doctor. The doctor often theorizes that my chief problem is a sinus infection. I do a treatment of an antibiotic and then I theorize that I’m much improved. And life goes on.
Someone once said: “I’m sick and tired of being sick and tired!” (I looked it up. That quote is attributed to Fannie Lou Hamer, a women’s rights activist and a leader in the civil rights movement)
Some people are quite susceptible to illness. They seem to catch every bug that comes down the pike. Being sick is just part of their lives and they seem to accept it. They are always either in some routine of prevention of illness or in the midst of treatment of the current sickness.
I’ve noticed that as a general rule, people are more polite and grateful when they’re not feeling well. I know the opposite can be true as well.
I heard a talk, here in Sanpete, by a quite famous, former heart transplant doctor who told a story of a guy who had just undergone a successful transplant. The patient was very sick. He had been waiting for a heart and was most likely going to die before one became available. A very lucky situation materialized and he received a heart.
The day after the transplant surgery, as the doctor was approaching the patient’s room, he heard a noisy commotion. He saw that his patient was extremely agitated. The doctor was immediately worried about his patient’s condition.
When asked what the matter was, the man fumed, “The oatmeal is cold!” He had been ranting and raving about the quality of the hospital’s food.
Manners and gratitude, which one would think would be associated with the miracle of his being alive, were somehow not part of this patient’s personality. The doctor, by the way, was Dale G. Renlund, an apostle in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
I know that there are exceptions, but in my experience, most of the time, sick people are nice. Perhaps they know that in their weakened condition, they can’t put up much of a fight. Sometimes being sick reminds people of their own mortality.
Of course, I think we naturally tend to treat those who are ill with more courtesy and care than we would treat them otherwise. That’s not surprising. And kindness does beget kindness.
When my kids were young and growing up, they always seemed to be little angels when their health was down. When they had broken bones, surgeries, and sicknesses, it seemed to produce an abundance of courtesy and gratitude in them.
Perhaps this is why long-term illnesses sometimes seem to make positive changes in the lives of the patient and those who care for them. It’s often a case of bad things making better people out of people who are already mostly good anyway. (Sounds like something that could be used for the title of some “chicken soup’ish soul” book, doesn’t it?)
In a perfect world, we’d never get sick. But, of course, this isn’t a perfect world. Therefore, we have to be philosophical. In our imperfect world, people get sick, other people care about them and care for them, and everyone’s “souls” are improved at least just a little bit as a result.
So next time you’re sick, raise that “shot glass” of pink Pepto Bismo, Nyquil, COVID-19 injection, or whatever it is, and toast the proposition that sickness makes you a better person. It might make you feel a little better, but I’m not guaranteeing anything. — Merrill