Bam Bam's BBQ
Cameron Treu slices up brisket at BAM BAM's BBQ in Orem Wednesday, August 28, 2013. 

This popular hole-in-the-wall in South Orem provides heaps of Texas-style smoked and tender meat like ribs and pulled pork. Be prepared to get messily covered in wonderful BBQ sauce.

Location: 1708 S State St.

Read the restaurant's review here.

