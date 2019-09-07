After experiencing a particularly horrible diaper blowout at church with her youngest child, Orem mom Kilee Haggard thought there had to be a better way. So as soon as her family came home from church that day, she sat down to work. Using a cloth diaper pattern, she altered it into something she thought would better contain a blowout. And so, the Baby Bummy was born.
The Baby Bummy looks like a normal diaper, but it’s meant to fit over a regular diaper and has the addition of “baby bumpers,” which Haggard is patenting. Haggard explained the bumpers are a better quality elastic that creates a better seal, and there’s also a strong, durable Velcro to keep it in place. The Baby Bummy comes in two sizes, designed to grow with the baby, and is washable.