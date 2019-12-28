With 22 seconds left in BYU’s road game at Tennessee, the Cougars appeared doomed to open the 2019 season with two straight losses. Trailing 16-13 at its own 18-yard line, BYU needed a miracle.
It came in the form of Micah Simon breaking free deep down the sideline, a game-tying field goal by Jake Oldroyd and then an overtime win when Ty’Son Williams powered into the end zone.
A week later, the Cougars would again need a big play in overtime as they hosted No. 24-ranked USC. Leading by 3, BYU’s defense couldn’t let the Trojans get in the end zone or the Cougars would lose. This time, it was a defensive stop — and interception by Dayan Ghanwoloku — that secured the win for BYU.