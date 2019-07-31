Though the Backstreet Boys were formed in 1993, their original success came largely from international fans with the release of their first album, “Backstreet Boys” in May 1996 and second album, “Backstreet’s Back” in August 1997. The U.S. release of “Backstreet Boys” in 1997 certainly helped stir stateside popularity, and on Oct. 7, 1998, the group earned its own holiday with the declaration of “Backstreet Boys Day” in Orlando. The group received the keys to the city from the Orlando mayor as well as the holiday designation in honor of the wildly successful tornado relief concert they headlined that raised over $250,000.
That hasn’t been the only “Backstreet Boys Day,” though, with other festivities including recognition in Hollywood and Las Vegas.