Though the group is celebrating over 25 years as a band, not all of that time was actively spent touring or creating music together. In the early 2000s, the group went on hiatus, while Nick Carter pursued a solo career and AJ McLean went public with his struggles against addiction.
In 2004, the group started recording a new album (“Never Gone,” released in 2005), and followed up with several tours before in 2006 it was announced that Kevin Richardson had left the group to pursue other interests, leaving fans pretty “Inconsolable.” His return in 2012 brought the band full circle, and the group has remained together ever since.