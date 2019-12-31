BAKED Lehi Dec 31, 2019 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save View this post on Instagram A post shared by BAKED (@bakedlehi) on Apr 20, 2019 at 4:36pm PDT BAKED in Lehi closed in April, leaving fans of the restaurant missing their different flavors of cookies. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Flavor Restaurant Fan Cookie Gastronomy Baked See what people are talking about at The Community Table!