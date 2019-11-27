It's been a bumpy road since banning conversion therapy was proposed as a bill in the 2019 Legislature, and then failed. Since then there have been attempts to continue to push forth a ban on the controversial and damaging practice to Utah's LGBTQ youth.
This week, in a Thanksgiving miracle, Gov. Gary Herbert announced a rule that "would ban Utah therapists from subjecting LGBTQ minors to the practice that the American Psychological Association has said is not based in science and is harmful to mental health. The Utah rule proposal is set to go to a 30-day public comment period beginning Dec. 15 and take effect as soon as Jan. 22, Herbert said," in a report from the Associated Press.
We're thankful for the persistence in seeing this through, and we know it will help so many future children avoid the devastating consequences of undergoing this unethical practice.