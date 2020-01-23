Located on Main Street, Bandits Grill and Bar offers a haven with their quick and friendly service. The menu runs the Western gamut with wood-fired barbecue, steaks, prime rib and seafood (salmon, rainbow trout and shrimp), sandwiches and burgers, and salads and soup dominating the proceedings. The cost was a bit pricey by Utah County standards — but likely on the cheaper side for a Main Street restaurant in Park City (during Sundance no less).
Location: 440 Main St., Park City
Daily Herald food review: Click here
Hours: Sunday - Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
More info: banditsbbq.com