Barnes and Noble

The popular bookstore chain will continue its long tradition of letting its workers have Thanksgiving Day off.
Locations: 330 E. 1300 South, Orem
The popular bookstore chain will continue its long tradition of letting its workers have Thanksgiving Day off.
Locations: 330 E. 1300 South, Orem
Kurt Hanson is the Breaking News and Courts reporter for the Daily Herald. He can be reached via email at khanson@heraldextra.com. Follow him on Twitter: @hansonherald.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.