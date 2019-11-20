Barnes and Noble

FILE - In this June 8, 2010 file photo, a customer enters a Barnes & Noble in Bethel Park, Pa. Barnes & Noble Inc. on Thursday, May 19, 2011 said that online retail, media and communications conglomerate Liberty Media Corp. offered to buy the book seller for $17 per share in cash. That amounts to about $1.02 billion, based on the number of shares it had outstanding as of March.