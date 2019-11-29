Baum’s Christmas Trees boasts more than 45 years of service in Provo.
Their trees range in size from three feet and larger, and they carry alpine fir, pinion pine, lodgepole pine and Austrian pine. You can get your tree green or flocked. Cost varies based on size, shape, fullness, height and flocking, but a typical tree standing between seven and eight feet tall ranges between $35 and $55.
When: Mondays-Saturdays, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.
Where: 1650 N. 1250 West, Provo
More info: https://facebook.com/Baumschristmastrees