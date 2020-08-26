Record: 3-1
Stats: 54-of-85 passing for 747 yards with 7 TDs and 2 INTs, 24 rushes for 59 yards
Best win: 28-25 vs. Boise State
Many BYU fans have questioned whether the poise and playmaking of the sophomore during 2019 should've resulted in more opportunities. Romney burst into the picture with his performance in wins over Boise State and Utah State as he seemed to handle the pressure easily.
Those successes, however, are only part of the picture that the Cougar offensive coaching staff has to evaluate. He has to prove every day that he can consistently be the best choice at running the BYU attack and that's not easy to do.
Odds to be the starter: 7/1 (12.5%)