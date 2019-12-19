One fun way to whittle away the break is to tackle the local tourist attractions. Sure you know they’re there, but, often times, things are just simply too busy for you to go and check them out. Some key fun attractions in the area include Salt Lake’s Hogle Zoo and state capitol building, Temple Square in downtown Salt Lake, Thanksgiving Point, Park City, the Clark Planetarium and the Heber Valley Railroad. Each location has different hours, activities and holiday specials. Just click on the location you want to learn more about to navigate to a website with more information.