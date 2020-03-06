SCERA’s annual Evening of Stars and presentation of The Star Awards is a gala event that benefits SCERA’s Endowment for the Arts program.
This year’s theme is “Jungle Cruise” and will feature cuisine from UVU Culinary Arts, live entertainment and presentation of The Star Awards, a tradition of honoring and celebrating those who have made a significant impact on the arts and whose passion and dedication has enriched the citizens and communities of the state of Utah.
The Star Awards will be hosted by Shaun Johnson from “The Johnson Files.”
The event is on Saturday with the red carpet at 5:30 p.m., the silent auction from 5:30-6:15 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m., a live auction at 6:45 and The Star Awards following. The event will be held at the SCERA Center for the Arts (745 S. State St., Orem).
Tickets range from $10-$95.