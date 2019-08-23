Maybe you love emergency preparedness, or maybe you just want to learn about the preparedness of the city. At Lindon City’s Preparedness Fair, there will be chances to interact with first responders, talk to disaster volunteer organizations and see products that will help with your own emergency preparedness. There will also be information on gardening, bookkeeping, self-defense, camping and home care.
When: Noon-6 p.m., Saturday
Where: Lindon City Community Center; 25 N. Main St., Lindon
Cost: Free (though vendor items are available at cost)