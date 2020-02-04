Driving can be one of the most dangerous parts of winter, with snow, ice and sometimes freezing rain covering roadways. There are several things each driver can do to stay safe when conditions aren’t ideal.
- Scrape windows completely - Plan each morning/trip so you have enough time to completely scrape your windows. Keep a scraper and small broom in your car for snow and ice removal.
- Slow down and increase distance - On winter roads, with snow and ice, it takes longer to stop. To compensate, decrease speed and increase your following distance from the car ahead of you.
- Use your headlights - If there is poor visibility, drive with your headlights on to see and be seen.