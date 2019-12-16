Address: 8272 E. Left Hand Fork Hobble Creek, Springville
Listed price: $25 million
Square feet: 49,568
Bedrooms: 6
Bathrooms: 12
Lot Size: 185 acres
This home, located in Hobble Creek Canyon, has been described as a mega mansion, and with 49,568 square feet, it's no wonder. The home has six bedrooms and 12 bathrooms, as well as an indoor swimming pool with slides, waterfall, lazy river and hot tub. It also has a movie theater, an indoor shooting area, a bowling alley, an indoor basketball court and meeting area, an elevator and a heated driveway.
