Sometimes it seems like all I do is go up and down the ladder to the roof of my house. I just got the Christmas lights down recently. And now with the warm temperatures over the Easter weekend, I’m feeling like it is time to get the swamp coolers back into commission for the season.
Of course, this is Sanpete. It might be in the 70’s one day and make me feel like I should plant a palm tree. And then the next day’s weather would freeze wings off a brass seagull.
I ask Siri on my phone every morning, “What’s my weather?” Based on what Siri says, I’ll either wear the equivalent of long-handled underwear and mukluks or a Hawaiian shirt and sandals.
Last Saturday, on the Easter weekend, I spent some time out in the yard looking things over. Have I tilled my garden spot? Nope. Have I pruned any trees that need it? Nope. Have I sprayed any of the little pesky, sticker weeds that have been popping up? Nope.
I could go on and on. But I’ve already depressed myself. Well, here’s one more. Have I cleaned off the patio and set up the outdoor furniture? Nope. (I’m reminded that I missed sharing this riddle last month: What sits on the cement outside your sliding glass doors on St. Patrick’s Day? Answer: Patty O’Furniture.)
Last Saturday, the sun was shining and it was surprisingly warm. I was wearing shorts and a tee shirt. It felt good be worrying about a sunburn for a change.
I didn’t get up on the roof. But I know I’ll be doing that soon. It seems like it was only a few short weeks ago that I drained the two swamp coolers and got them wrapped up and “put to bed” for the winter. (In reality, I guess that’s true.)
I noticed and remembered that my neighbor across the street had climbed his big, old pine tree not too long ago. He had gone through the routine of removal of Christmas lights as he does every year. He’s a year older than I am. I keep thinking each year that he does his death-defying tree climb that it will be his last time.
When it comes to these things, he is at least as dumb as I am. The odds of one of us plummeting to our death increases year by year.
My neighbor has already confirmed the old saying that “it’s not the fall that gets you, it’s the sudden stop.” He took a kamikaze dive from the heights of his barn a few years ago. The score from that event: Broken bones 1 – Death 0.
My neighbor and I compare notes about our “ups and downs” at our houses. Much of the conversation has to do with a few body parts, mainly: knees, hips, back, shoulders, neck, butt, and ankles.
A bright spot in my Saturday yard inventory was seeing the spring flowers that are starting to pop up. It’s always great to see the daffodils show-off. It was in the grape hyacinths that I saw my first honey bee of the season. Those little workers have probably been out for a while, but I haven’t. So that was my first bee sighting.
Seeing that bee, reminded me of an odd thing that happened when putting up Christmas lights a few years ago. I looked down at the old fashioned, multi-colored Christmas lights in front of me and was surprised to see that a honeybee had landed on a blue light bulb. I think she was a little confused. I suspect that she had figured that the Christmas light was a flower.
I had to admire the pluck of that little, mid-November honeybee. She’s the only one I saw all that day long. She embodied the old saying “busy as a bee.”
She was going to keep working right up to the final possible moment of the season. I wondered about the bee I saw Saturday. Maybe she was one of the first brave ones out of the hive for the beginning of this season.
I thought about the fact that Utah is “The Beehive State” and that our one-word state motto is associated with the honeybee: “Industry.” I reflected that this little bee in front of me was industrious.
LDS church apostle M. Russell Ballard gave a speech a few years ago which gave a lot of information about honeybees and beehives. His talk was entitled, “Be Anxiously Engaged.”
He mixed the world of a beehive with religion. The talk was really quite interesting, even from just a learning about bees perspective. (if you google “Elder Ballard honeybee talk,” you can find the speech if you’re interested)
One point he makes is that “…over its short lifetime of just a few weeks to four months, a single honeybee’s contribution of honey to its hive is a mere one-twelfth of one teaspoon.” Though that seems small, Ballard emphasized that it’s because each bee does their part, that the hive is successful.
I was grateful for the early season visit of that little “Easter honeybee” last Saturday. She made me stop and think about how I should keep doing my part in my life. Even though some days I feel like I’ve done my part and it’s time to disengage rather than “be anxiously engaged” as M. Russell Ballard preached.
I’m trying to count my blessings. I hope you will too. We have a lot to be grateful for and we should put that gratitude into action as we do our parts during these crazy times. — — Merrill