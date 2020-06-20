Beehive Buzz Jun 20, 2020 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 @clinters83HighlandTonight has been a #ProudDad moment. I am confident she is my child. This is her FIRST TIME on a dirt bike! "I love this!!" @tammymenloveSpring LakeLittle Zae dropped in for a visit today wearing the cutest little strawberry outfit. I couldn’t resist giving her a sneak peek in hopes she forgets about it on Tuesday. I just love that girl! @flomamaMapletonThe family that plays together stays together. (Except maybe Savy doesn't want to stay with us because we made her ride 11 miles and she hated every minute of it....😂) @hikingwithnoahSpanish ForkAny day we can get out and play in the river is a good day for this kid. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save See what people are talking about at The Community Table!