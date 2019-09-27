DECADES OF SERVICE
Born: Oct. 8, 1895
Died: Feb. 2, 1982
Belle Smith Spafford, was born in Salt Lake City. Throughout her youth and adult life she was studious and a hardworker. She taught special education class at BYU. While she was there she met and married Earl Spafford, March 23, 1921. Belle Spafford’s noted for her hard work and endless labor as the general president of the Relief Society, the longest serving president of the church. She brought the Relief Society to a new global recognition as they helped with post World War II charitable causes in Europe and elsewhere. Her church biography says the following about her top contributions. Under Spafford’s direction, “Relief Society sisters united to donate more than $500,000 to build the long-desired Relief Society Building in Salt Lake City, Utah. It was dedicated October 3, 1956. In 1970, Relief Societies stopped raising their own funds and were given a budget. This allowed sisters to focus on compassionate service and visiting teaching instead of fund-raising. In September 1971 all sisters (18 and older) in the Church became members of the Relief Society. During Belle’s almost three decades as general president, she served under the leadership of six prophets.” Spafford also served on the National Council of Women for more than 45 years.