4. Should the success of the other Cougar fall sports — many of which are ranked in the Top 10 — offset the disappointment of the up-and-down football season?
LLOYD: For a BYU sports fan that loves the institution as a whole, I think the answer has to be yes. If you bleed blue, you have to love seeing women’s soccer and volleyball win those big games. Having men’s and women’s cross country be the second-best teams in the nation is something to be tremendously proud of. But there is no denying that there is a huge contingent of Cougars supporters who are mostly football and/or men’s basketball fans. Those are the banner sports, the ones that get the most attention. If those are the sports that matter to you, than the accolades of other programs are nice — but unsatisfying. You ache for gridiron glory or hardwood heroism and nothing else can satisfy that craving.
DICKSON: It never will for some fans. They see football and men’s basketball as the only sports that matter because it gives them bravado to talk to their buddies about how good BYU is playing when things are going well. Can you imagine a BYU fan engaging in smack talk about the volleyball or soccer programs? I can’t. But maybe they should. The BYU volleyball, soccer, women’s basketball, gymnastics, golf, softball, cross country and track programs are elite with some of the best coaches in the country. They should be celebrated for competing at a high level while still recruiting under the same guidelines as football and men’s basketball. I know it’s not a fair comparison, but like LaVell Edwards did so many years ago with missions, they have taken a perceived weakness (the honor code) and made it a strength in recruiting. Facts are facts.