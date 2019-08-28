As painted in Bernie Taupin’s timeless lyrics, “Oh Bennie, she’s really keen.” Admittedly, this song has been played out for me over the years, but I can’t shake the fond memories of misheard lyrics from the mind of teenage boys everywhere. (“Wait, you’re telling me the real line is about electric ‘boots‘?) I also remember a chat with my concerned parents over song lyrics in general and this song in particular. I recited the lyrics to “Bennie” line by line from memory, with the only real raised eyebrow coming from “where we fight our parents out in the streets to find who’s right and who’s wrong.” By opening the show with this song, John will prime the Vivint Arena faithful for the “solid walls of sound” to ensue.