5. Which former BYU men’s basketball player is having the best professional career?
DICKSON: While the NBA has not been kind to former BYU players, there are plenty who are succeeding overseas and making a comfortable living. Brandon Davies, who has spent some time in the NBA with the 76ers and the Nets, has been a pretty good player in the Euro League, where he was a first-team all-league selection for Zalgiris last season. This year he’s with Barcelona and playing well.
LLOYD: I know a lot of former Cougars have played well in European and Chinese basketball leagues but I’ve got to go with the ex-BYU star who is still just a few steps away from getting back to the NBA: Kyle Collinsworth. Mr. Triple-Double is still in the G League, playing close to home with the Salt Lake City Stars. His numbers are a little down from the last couple of years (9.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists in 27.9 minutes per game) but he has gotten opportunities to play at the highest level as recently as last year. I’m glad he’s still giving everything he has to chase his pro basketball dreams here in the US.