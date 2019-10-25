5. Who will go further in the NCAA Tournament: The No. 12 BYU women’s volleyball team or the No. 4 Cougar women’s soccer team?
LLOYD: I know the Cougar women’s volleyball team has had greater success in the NCAA tournament recently but I’ve got to go with the BYU women’s soccer team. This is a Cougar squad that has yet to lose a single game (14-0-1), which is an impressive feat for any team. It has dynamic offensive ability, particularly with Elise Flake (13 goals) and Mikayla Colohan (10 goals). More importantly, it has a strong defense and a keeper who can make tough saves in Sabrina Davis (27 saves, only six goals allowed). The pieces appear to be in place for BYU to make another deep run, even though powerhouses like Virginia, Stanford and North Carolina are tremendously talented.
DICKSON: I have to agree with Jared. I’m not sure I’ve ever seen a team at BYU with such balance on offense and defense as the women’s soccer. The Cougars can score from multiple positions and the defense is just suffocating. There’s a good chance BYU will go without a loss in the regular season heading into the NCAA Tournament.
I think the 12-ranked Cougar volleyball team is good but they still have too many offensive droughts. Some of it is because of consistency in passing but I also want to see McKenna Miller and Madi Robinson be more aggressive on their swings, especially when BYU is out of system. Make the defense make a play. Put pressure on the passers. Still, the Cougars have the potential to be a Sweet 16 team again.