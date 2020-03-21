Player of the Year: Paul Terry, Sr. G, Springville
Stats: 11.4 points per game, 5.4 assists per game, 1.3 steals per game
Season highs: 21 points (2/25), 10 assists (2/21), 3 steals (2/29)
Defining characteristics: Critical floor general, high basketball IQ, great touch around the basket
Guard MVP: Taft Mitchell, Sr. G, Orem
Stats: 23.6 points per game, 4.4 rebounds per game, 3.6 assists per game, 2.5 steals per game
Season highs: 34 points (12/6), 8 assists (2/21), 6 3-pointers (1/7)
Defining characteristics: Incredible scoring ability, clutch performer, great athleticism
Forward MVP: Trevon Snoddy, Sr. F, Skyridge
Stats: 20.1 points per game, 7.5 rebounds per game, 3.1 assists per game
Season highs: 31 points (2/26), 14 rebounds (2/11), 6 assists (1/14)
Defining characteristics: Deadly turnaround jump shot, crucial leader, remarkable consistency
Center MVP: Cameron Brimhall, Sr. C, Lone Peak
Stats: 14.5 points per game, 5 rebounds per game, 51 field goal percentage
Season highs: 22 points (1/28), 8 rebounds (12/5), 3 3-pointers (2/19)
Defining characteristics: Great athleticism, solid shooting touch and range, vital presence in the paint
Coach of the Year: Justin Snell, Springville
Stats: Led team to 22-5 record and 5A state title
Defining characteristics: Excellent tactician, fiery motivator, maximizes potential
2019-20 All Valley Team (in alphabetical order)
Isaac Castagnetto, Jr. G, Provo
Stats: 16.6 points per game, 4.6 rebounds per game, 3.6 assists per game
Season highs: 26 points (1/3), 9 rebounds (2/14), 9 assists (2/6)
Defining characteristics: Impressive scorer, key ball-handler, solid leadership
Coleman Ford, Jr. G, Timpview
Stats: 13.5 points per game, 5.2 assists per game, 2 steals per game
Season highs: 26 points (1/14), 9 assists (12/21), 7 steals (12/17)
Defining characteristics: Fearless attacker, lightning quickness, crucial leadership
Noa Gonsalves, Jr. G, Lehi
Stats: 19.6 points per game, 5.1 rebounds per game, 2.1 assists per game
Season highs: 31 points (11/26), 9 rebounds (1/31), 6 3-pointers (12/17)
Defining characteristics: Uncanny outside shooting ability, aggressive around the rim, relentless defender
Gabe Gutierrez, Sr. G, Provo
Stats: 12.7 points per game, 6 rebounds per game, 3.1 assists per game
Season highs: 21 points (12/19), 11 rebounds (12/18), 6 assists (1/10)
Defining characteristics: Long and athletic, intense defender, aggressive on the boards
Jackson Holcombe, Jr. G, Timpanogos
Stats: 15 points per game, 6.6 rebounds per game, 4.2 assists per game
Season highs: 28 points (2/4), 14 rebounds (12/20), 9 assists (2/19)
Defining characteristics: Excellent all-around performer, dynamic scorer, great team awareness
Braden Housley, Sr. G, Skyridge
Stats: 16.4 points per game, 6.2 assists per game, 43 3-pointers
Season highs: 30 points (1/17), 11 assist (12/6), 7 steals (12/13)
Defining characteristics: Dynamic outside shooting ability, impressive court vision, key defender
Josh Jackson, Sr. G, Lone Peak
Stats: 11.5 points per game, 7.2 rebounds per game, 2 assists per game
Season highs: 28 points (2/19), 14 rebounds (2/21), 4 steals (2/19)
Defining characteristics: Excellent rebounder, inside-outside threat, great at finding seams
Kael Mikkelsen, Sr. F, Pleasant Grove
Stats: 14.9 points per game, 4.4 rebounds per game, 2.9 assists per game
Season highs: 29 points (12/27), 10 rebounds (1/31), 9 assists (1/3)
Defining characteristics: Elite versatility, clutch performer, intense work ethic
Hunter Phillips, Jr. C, Westlake
Stats: 15.6 points per game, 7.6 rebounds per game
Season highs: 31 points (12/13), 14 rebounds (1/21)
Defining characteristics: Aggressive rebounder, crucial interior scorer, solid defender
Cooper Riggs, Sr. G, Springville
Stats: 10.2 points per game, 4.7 rebounds per game, 1.5 assists per game
Season highs: 20 points (12/13), 10 rebounds (1/14), 5 3-pointers (1/10)
Defining characteristics: Versatile scorer, relentless rebounder, great defensive presence
Hayden Roundy, Sr. G, Payson
Stats: 18.2 points per game, 3 assists per game, 54 3-pointers
Season highs: 35 points (1/5), 7 rebounds (1/21), 8 3-pointers (2/4)
Defining characteristics: Deadly accuracy, aggressive mindset, intense defender
Jaxon Santiago, Jr. G, Timpview
Stats: 9.6 points per game, 3.4 rebounds per game, 2.5 assists per game
Season highs: 21 points (12/12), 8 rebounds (2/19), 6 assists (1/7)
Defining characteristics: Consistent performer, excellent shooting touch, determined defender
Braxton Tanner, Sr. G/F, Maple Mountain
Stats: 13.7 points per game, 5.6 rebounds per game, 1.8 assists per game
Season highs: 28 points (12/7), 11 rebounds (2/11), 5 assists (2/11)
Defining characteristics: Excellent leader, deft shooting touch, great on the boards
Isaac Vaha, Sr. F, Pleasant Grove
Stats: 14.1 points per game, 6.7 rebounds per game, 1.4 assists per game
Season highs: 24 points (1/3), 12 rebounds (1/24), 4 steals (2/19)
Defining characteristics: Powerful in the post, aggressive defender, inside-outside shooting
Zack Visentin, Sr. C, Springville
Stats: 17.8 points per game, 9.5 rebounds per game
Season highs: 31 points (1/10), 16 rebounds (2/14)
Defining characteristics: Imposing interior presence, aggressive post scorer, solid work ethic
Jake Wahlin, Jr. F, Timpview
Stats: 13.7 points per game, 6.5 rebounds per game, 1.5 blocks per game
Season highs: 26 points (12/14), 11 rebounds (2/29), 7 blocks (1/20)
Defining characteristics: Key inside-outside presence, versatile scorer, great timing
Corbin Zentner, Sr. G, Lone Peak
Stats: 15 points per game, 3.3 assists per game, 1.7 steals per game
Season highs: 29 points (11/27), 6 assists (1/31), 5 3-pointers (12/13)
Defining characteristics: Amazing speed, relentless defender, quick and accurate release