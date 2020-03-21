5A Boys Basketball State Championship - Timpview vs Springville 16
Buy Now

Springville guard Paul Terry (4) shoots the ball while contested by Timpview guard Jake Wahlin (10) during the 5A boys basketball state championship game between the Timpview Thunderbirds and the Springville Red Devils held Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City. Isaac Hale, Daily Herald

 Isaac Hale Daily Herald

Player of the Year: Paul Terry, Sr. G, Springville

Stats: 11.4 points per game, 5.4 assists per game, 1.3 steals per game

Season highs: 21 points (2/25), 10 assists (2/21), 3 steals (2/29)

Defining characteristics: Critical floor general, high basketball IQ, great touch around the basket

Orem boys basketball vs. Woods Cross 7
Buy Now

Orem senior guard Taft Mitchell drives to the basket during the 5A quarterfinal game against Woods Cross at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020.

Guard MVP: Taft Mitchell, Sr. G, Orem

Stats: 23.6 points per game, 4.4 rebounds per game, 3.6 assists per game, 2.5 steals per game

Season highs: 34 points (12/6), 8 assists (2/21), 6 3-pointers (1/7)

Defining characteristics: Incredible scoring ability, clutch performer, great athleticism

Lone Peak boys basketball vs. Skyridge 19
Buy Now

Skyridge senior forward Trevon Snoddy (24) takes the floor before the 6A quarterfinal game against Lone Peak at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020.

Forward MVP: Trevon Snoddy, Sr. F, Skyridge

Stats: 20.1 points per game, 7.5 rebounds per game, 3.1 assists per game

Season highs: 31 points (2/26), 14 rebounds (2/11), 6 assists (1/14)

Defining characteristics: Deadly turnaround jump shot, crucial leader, remarkable consistency

Lone Peak boys basketball vs. Skyridge 7
Buy Now

Lone Peak senior center Cameron Brimhall shoots a shot during the 6A quarterfinal game against Skyridge at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020.

Center MVP: Cameron Brimhall, Sr. C, Lone Peak

Stats: 14.5 points per game, 5 rebounds per game, 51 field goal percentage

Season highs: 22 points (1/28), 8 rebounds (12/5), 3 3-pointers (2/19)

Defining characteristics: Great athleticism, solid shooting touch and range, vital presence in the paint

5A boys basketball semifinals - Woods Cross vs Springville 02
Buy Now

Springville head coach Justin Snell reacts after a last-second bucket by the Red Devils to end the third quarter during a semifinal game in the 5A boys basketball state tournament between the Springville Red Devils and the Woods Cross Wildcats held Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City. Isaac Hale, Daily Herald

Coach of the Year: Justin Snell, Springville

Stats: Led team to 22-5 record and 5A state title

Defining characteristics: Excellent tactician, fiery motivator, maximizes potential

2019-20 All Valley Team (in alphabetical order)



Provo boys basketball at Payson
Buy Now

Provo junior guard Isaac Castagnetto dribbles the ball during the 48-47 Bulldog win at Payson in the first round of the 5A playoffs on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020.

Isaac Castagnetto, Jr. G, Provo

Stats: 16.6 points per game, 4.6 rebounds per game, 3.6 assists per game

Season highs: 26 points (1/3), 9 rebounds (2/14), 9 assists (2/6)

Defining characteristics: Impressive scorer, key ball-handler, solid leadership

5A boys basketball semifinals - Farmington vs Timpview 27
Buy Now

Timpview guard Coleman Ford (32) greets his teammates as his name is announced with the rest of the Thunderbirds’ staring lineup before a semifinal game in the 5A boys basketball state tournament between the Timpview Thunderbirds and the Farmington Phoenix held Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City. Isaac Hale, Daily Herald

Coleman Ford, Jr. G, Timpview

Stats: 13.5 points per game, 5.2 assists per game, 2 steals per game

Season highs: 26 points (1/14), 9 assists (12/21), 7 steals (12/17)

Defining characteristics: Fearless attacker, lightning quickness, crucial leadership

Westlake boys basketball vs. Lehi 5
Buy Now

Lehi junior guard Noa Gonsalves shoots a shot during the 78-67 Pioneer loss to Westlake in Saratoga Springs on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019.

Noa Gonsalves, Jr. G, Lehi

Stats: 19.6 points per game, 5.1 rebounds per game, 2.1 assists per game

Season highs: 31 points (11/26), 9 rebounds (1/31), 6 3-pointers (12/17)

Defining characteristics: Uncanny outside shooting ability, aggressive around the rim, relentless defender

Provo boys basketball vs. Farmington 8
Buy Now

Provo senior forward Gabe Gutierrez throws a pass during the 5A quarterfinal game against Farmington at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020.

Gabe Gutierrez, Sr. G, Provo

Stats: 12.7 points per game, 6 rebounds per game, 3.1 assists per game

Season highs: 21 points (12/19), 11 rebounds (12/18), 6 assists (1/10)

Defining characteristics: Long and athletic, intense defender, aggressive on the boards

Timpanogos boys basketball at Orem 18
Buy Now

Timpanogos guard Jackson Holcombe (2) drives the ball around Orem guard Taft Mitchell (22) during a game between the Orem Golden Tigers and the Timpanogos Timberwolves held at Orem High School on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. Isaac Hale, Daily Herald

Jackson Holcombe, Jr. G, Timpanogos

Stats: 15 points per game, 6.6 rebounds per game, 4.2 assists per game

Season highs: 28 points (2/4), 14 rebounds (12/20), 9 assists (2/19)

Defining characteristics: Excellent all-around performer, dynamic scorer, great team awareness

Skyridge boys basketball vs. Jordan 6
Buy Now

Skyridge senior guard Braden Housley drives to the basket during the 55-54 Falcon win in double-overtime over Jordan in the 6A second round game in Lehi on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020.

Braden Housley, Sr. G, Skyridge

Stats: 16.4 points per game, 6.2 assists per game, 43 3-pointers

Season highs: 30 points (1/17), 11 assist (12/6), 7 steals (12/13)

Defining characteristics: Dynamic outside shooting ability, impressive court vision, key defender

Lone Peak boys basketball vs. Skyridge 1
Buy Now

Lone Peak senior forward Josh Jackson shoots a shot during the 6A quarterfinal game against Skyridge at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020.

Josh Jackson, Sr. G, Lone Peak

Stats: 11.5 points per game, 7.2 rebounds per game, 2 assists per game

Season highs: 28 points (2/19), 14 rebounds (2/21), 4 steals (2/19)

Defining characteristics: Excellent rebounder, inside-outside threat, great at finding seams

Pleasant Grove boys basketball vs. Layton 2
Buy Now

Pleasant Grove senior forward Kael Mikkelsen goes up for a shot during the 6A quarterfinal game against Layton at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020.

Kael Mikkelsen, Sr. F, Pleasant Grove

Stats: 14.9 points per game, 4.4 rebounds per game, 2.9 assists per game

Season highs: 29 points (12/27), 10 rebounds (1/31), 9 assists (1/3)

Defining characteristics: Elite versatility, clutch performer, intense work ethic

Westlake boys basketball vs. Davis 5
Buy Now

Westlake junior center Hunter Phillips goes up for a shot during the 6A quarterfinal game against Davis at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020.

Hunter Phillips, Jr. C, Westlake

Stats: 15.6 points per game, 7.6 rebounds per game

Season highs: 31 points (12/13), 14 rebounds (1/21)

Defining characteristics: Aggressive rebounder, crucial interior scorer, solid defender

5A boys basketball semifinals - Woods Cross vs Springville 07
Buy Now

Springville guard Cooper Riggs (3) goes up for a shot while guarded by Woods Cross guard Elliot Spencer (12) during a semifinal game in the 5A boys basketball state tournament between the Springville Red Devils and the Woods Cross Wildcats held Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City. Isaac Hale, Daily Herald

Cooper Riggs, Sr. G, Springville

Stats: 10.2 points per game, 4.7 rebounds per game, 1.5 assists per game

Season highs: 20 points (12/13), 10 rebounds (1/14), 5 3-pointers (1/10)

Defining characteristics: Versatile scorer, relentless rebounder, great defensive presence

Provo boys basketball at Payson
Buy Now

Payson senior guard Hayden Roundy attacks the basket during the 48-47 Lion loss to Provo at Payson in the first round of the 5A playoffs on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020.

Hayden Roundy, Sr. G, Payson

Stats: 18.2 points per game, 3 assists per game, 54 3-pointers

Season highs: 35 points (1/5), 7 rebounds (1/21), 8 3-pointers (2/4)

Defining characteristics: Deadly accuracy, aggressive mindset, intense defender

5A Boys Basketball State Championship - Timpview vs Springville 11
Buy Now

Timpview guard Jaxon Santiago (13) passes the ball while guarded by Springville guard Paul Terry (4) during the 5A boys basketball state championship game between the Timpview Thunderbirds and the Springville Red Devils held Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City. Isaac Hale, Daily Herald

Jaxon Santiago, Jr. G, Timpview

Stats: 9.6 points per game, 3.4 rebounds per game, 2.5 assists per game

Season highs: 21 points (12/12), 8 rebounds (2/19), 6 assists (1/7)

Defining characteristics: Consistent performer, excellent shooting touch, determined defender

Maple Mountain boys basketball vs. Orem 1
Buy Now

Maple Mountain senior Braxton Tanner (center) celebrates with his teammates after making a big 3-pointer during the season-opening game at the 2019 Utah Valley Tip-Off Classic at the UCCU Center in Orem on Nov. 26, 2019.

Braxton Tanner, Sr. G/F, Maple Mountain

Stats: 13.7 points per game, 5.6 rebounds per game, 1.8 assists per game

Season highs: 28 points (12/7), 11 rebounds (2/11), 5 assists (2/11)

Defining characteristics: Excellent leader, deft shooting touch, great on the boards

Pleasant Grove boys basketball vs. Lone Peak 4
Buy Now

Pleasant Grove forward Isaac Vaha goes up for a shot during the 77-71 Viking win over Lone Peak in Pleasant Grove on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020.

Isaac Vaha, Sr. F, Pleasant Grove

Stats: 14.1 points per game, 6.7 rebounds per game, 1.4 assists per game

Season highs: 24 points (1/3), 12 rebounds (1/24), 4 steals (2/19)

Defining characteristics: Powerful in the post, aggressive defender, inside-outside shooting

5A boys basketball semifinals - Woods Cross vs Springville 01
Buy Now

Springville center Zack Visentin (24) reaches out for a pass as he’s guarded by Woods Cross forward Cort Richards (11) during a semifinal game in the 5A boys basketball state tournament between the Springville Red Devils and the Woods Cross Wildcats held Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City. Isaac Hale, Daily Herald

Zack Visentin, Sr. C, Springville

Stats: 17.8 points per game, 9.5 rebounds per game

Season highs: 31 points (1/10), 16 rebounds (2/14)

Defining characteristics: Imposing interior presence, aggressive post scorer, solid work ethic

5A Boys Basketball State Championship - Timpview vs Springville 20
Buy Now

Timpview guard Jake Wahlin (10) shoots the ball over Springville center Zack Visentin (24) during the 5A boys basketball state championship game between the Timpview Thunderbirds and the Springville Red Devils held Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City. Isaac Hale, Daily Herald

Jake Wahlin, Jr. F, Timpview

Stats: 13.7 points per game, 6.5 rebounds per game, 1.5 blocks per game

Season highs: 26 points (12/14), 11 rebounds (2/29), 7 blocks (1/20)

Defining characteristics: Key inside-outside presence, versatile scorer, great timing

6A boys basketball semifinals - Davis vs Lone Peak 06
Buy Now

Lone Peak guard Corbin Zentner (10) goes up for a shot past Davis forward Spencer Vernon (2) during a semifinal game in the 6A boys basketball state tournament between the Lone Peak Knights and the Davis Darts held Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City. Isaac Hale, Daily Herald

Corbin Zentner, Sr. G, Lone Peak

Stats: 15 points per game, 3.3 assists per game, 1.7 steals per game

Season highs: 29 points (11/27), 6 assists (1/31), 5 3-pointers (12/13)

Defining characteristics: Amazing speed, relentless defender, quick and accurate release

Tags

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!