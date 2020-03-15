Here are the top girls basketball players in Utah Valley in 2019-20:

Springville's Ahna Hullinger (20) drives the ball around Highland guard Paige Cooper (15) during the 5A girls basketball state championship game between the Springville Red Devils and the Highland Rams held Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City. Isaac Hale, Daily Herald

Player of the Year: Ahna Hullinger, Sr. G, Springville

Stats: 8.5 ppg, 2.3 apg, 44 3-pointers

Season highs: 18 points (2/8), 5 3-pointers (2/8), 5 assists (12/13)

Defining characteristics: Poised, determined leader, team-defining toughness

Skyridge guard Ally Blackham (3) inadvertently makes contact with Fremont guard Daycee Townsend (14) as she brings the ball up the court during a semifinal game in the 6A girls basketball state tournament between the Skyridge Falcons and the Fremont Silverwolves held Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City. Isaac Hale, Daily Herald

Guard MVP: Ally Blackham, Jr. G, Skyridge

Stats: 15.3 ppg, 4.1 apg, 3.4 spg, 38 3-pointers

Season highs: 28 points (1/14), 11 assists (12/10), 9 steals (1/14)

Defining characteristics: Lightning quickness, aggressive mindset, versatile at both ends of the court

Lehi junior guard Macie Warren shoots a shot during the 5A quarterfinal game against East at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020.

Wing MVP: Macie Warren, Jr. G, Lehi

Stats: 17.1 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 3.7 apg, 2.9 spg, 56 3-pointers

Season highs: 40 points (12/17), 8 3-pointers (12/17), 9 assists (2/11)

Defining characteristics: Tremendous ball skills, extensive range, great vision

Lone Peak forward Abby Conlee (14) powers through contact by Copper Hills forward Keely Dettling (13) as she takes a shot during a quarterfinal game in the 6A girls basketball state tournament between the Lone Peak Knights and the Copper Hills Grizzlies held Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City. Isaac Hale, Daily Herald

Forward MVP: Abby Conlee, Sr. F, Lone Peak

Stats: 9.9 ppg, 5.9 rpg

Season highs: 15 points (12/13), 13 rebounds (1/28), 4 assists (2/7)

Defining characteristics: Undaunted determination, crafty scoring, key leadership

Springville head coach Holli Averett calls out to her players after they made a basket during the 5A girls basketball state championship game between the Springville Red Devils and the Highland Rams held Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City. Isaac Hale, Daily Herald

Coach of the Year: Holli Averett, Springville

Stats: Led the Red Devils to a 21-7 record and trip to the 5A title game

Defining characteristics: Intensely competitive, relatable for the players, understood team strengths

2019-20 All Valley Team (alphabetical order)



Timpview forward Kinsley Barrington (42) backs down Lehi’s Macie Warren (2) during a game between the Timpview Thunderbirds and the Lehi Pioneers held Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at Timpview High School in Provo. Isaac Hale, Daily Herald

Kinsley Barrington, Sr. F, Timpview

Stats: 19.3 ppg, 9.3 rpg, 2.6 apg

Season highs: 29 points (1/23), 19 rebounds (12/6), 5 assists (2/11)

Defining characteristics: Excellent interior awareness, impressive scoring ability

Spanish Fork senior forward Eliza Bowman drives to the basket during the 69-43 Don loss to Lehi in the 5A second round game in Lehi on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020.

Eliza Bowman, Sr. G, Spanish Fork

Stats: 20.3 ppg, 4 spg

Season highs: 35 points (2/14), 9 rebounds (2/11), 14 steals (1/7)

Defining characteristics: High intensity defender, fearless and aggressive

Westlake junor forward Susan Fano goes up for a shot during the 43-28 Thunder loss to Lone Peak in Saratoga Springs on Jan. 14, 2020.

Susan Fano, Jr. F, Westlake

Stats: 13.9 ppg

Season highs: 23 points (1/24), 7 rebounds (1/21), 3 steals (2/14)

Defining characteristics: Physical post presence, excellent finisher, determined defender

Lehi junior forward Lila Galeai drives to the basket during the 5A quarterfinal game against East at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020.

Lila Galeai, Jr. F, Lehi

Stats: 12.4 ppg, 7.6 rpg, 32 3-pointers

Season highs: 20 points (11/26), 14 rebounds (12/20), 5 steals (1/9)

Defining characteristics: Passionate competitor, aggressive rebounder, versatile scorer

Orem forward Tori Hollingshead (20) takes a shot over Timpanogos' Breezie Fakatoumafi (10) during a game in the first round of the 5A girls basketball state tournament between the Orem Golden Tigers and the Timpanogos Timberwolves held Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Orem High School. Isaac Hale, Daily Herald

Tori Hollingshead, Jr. F, Orem

Stats: 17.5 ppg, 14 rpg, 2.5 spg, 4.9 bpg

Season highs: 32 points (1/30), 25 rebounds (1/9), 12 blocks (1/30)

Defining characteristics: Relentless at both ends of the court, dominant and skilled

Springville's Kayla Jackson (3) drives the ball around Lehi’s Maddie Warren (1) during a semifinal game in the 5A girls basketball state tournament between the Springville Red Devils and the Lehi Pioneers held Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City. Jared Lloyd, Daily Herald

Kayla Jackson, Jr. G, Springville

Stats: 10 ppg, 47 3-pointers

Season highs: 20 points (1/21), 6 3-pointers (1/21), 4 steals (1/14)

Defining characteristics: Accurate shooter, hard-nosed defender

Springville's Addisyn Johnson (33) goes up for a shot while contested by Lehi’s Jamisyn Heaton (44) during a semifinal game in the 5A girls basketball state tournament between the Springville Red Devils and the Lehi Pioneers held Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City. Jared Lloyd, Daily Herald

Addisyn Johnson, Jr. F, Springville

Stats: 9.5 ppg, 7.5 rpg

Season highs: 18 points (12/5), 14 rebounds (1/3), 5 assists (12/7)

Defining characteristics: Physical presence, willing to battle, works to get openings

Lone Peak guard Jane Leroy (11) takes a three-pointer while guarded by Copper Hills guard Jada Vick (11) during a quarterfinal game in the 6A girls basketball state tournament between the Lone Peak Knights and the Copper Hills Grizzlies held Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City. Isaac Hale, Daily Herald

Jane LeRoy, Sr. G, Lone Peak

Stats: 11.7 ppg, 3.3 apg, 2.7 spg

Season highs: 20 points (12/10), 10 rebounds (12/18), 7 assists (2/26)

Defining characteristics: Decisive driving ability, solid all-around performer, excellent leadership

Maple Mountain sophomore guard Sheridan Liggett attacks the basket during the 49-41 Golden Eagle win over Provo in Spanish Fork on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2019.

Sheridan Liggett, So. G, Maple Mountain

Stats: 11.3 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 2.4 apg

Season highs: 25 points (2/11), 14 rebounds (2/8), 6 assists (2/11)

Defining characteristics: Dangerous scorer, high potential, determined rebounder

Skyridge guard Keylee Melling (22) drives the ball around Fremont guard Halle Duft (2) during a semifinal game in the 6A girls basketball state tournament between the Skyridge Falcons and the Fremont Silverwolves held Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City. Isaac Hale, Daily Herald

Keylee Melling, Sr. G, Skyridge

Stats: 10.2 ppg, 60 3-pointers

Season highs: 23 points (1/21), 7 3-pointers (12/20), 5 steals (12/21)

Defining characteristics: Lightning-quick release, impressive range, focused defender

Pleasant Grove guard Eva Ongoongotau drives to the basket during the 47-33 Viking loss to Lone Peak in Pleasant Grove on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020.

Eva Ongoongotau, Sr. G, Pleasant Grove

Stats: 14.8 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 2.4 spg, 29 3-pointers

Season highs: 32 points (1/17), 18 rebounds (1/17), 6 steals (12/21)

Defining characteristics: Great at creating shots, excellent court vision, relentless aggression

Mountain View senior forward Sami Suguturaga drives to the basket during the 5A quarterfinal game against Viewmont at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020.

Sami Suguturaga, Sr. F, Mountain View

Stats: 13.7 ppg, 6.5 rpg

Season highs: 26 points (2/18), 17 rebounds (12/13), 5 steals (2/18)

Defining characteristics: Dynamic leader, key physical presence, great finisher around the basket

Salem Hills senior forward Brooke Vance drives around a Springville defender for a shot during the game between the Red Devils and the Skyhawks in Salem on Jan. 17, 2020.

Brooke Vance, Sr. F, Salem Hills

Stats: 17 ppg, 8.4 rpg

Season highs: 25 points (1/21), 18 rebounds (1/10), 4 steals (11/26)

Defining characteristics: Able to finish through contact, great rebounder, key post defender

Lehi junior guard Maddie Warren drives to the basket during the 5A quarterfinal game against East at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020.

Maddie Warren, Jr. G, Lehi

Stats: 14.7 ppg, 3.2 apg, 3 spg, 59 3-pointers

Season highs: 28 points (12/27), 6 3-pointers (1/9), 8 assists (1/30)

Defining characteristics: Excellent passer, gifted shooter, dynamic ball-handler

Mountain View guard Sydney White (22) drives the ball up the court while she’s guarded by Highland forward Bria Neeleman (44) during a semifinal game in the 5A girls basketball state tournament between the Mountain View Bruins and the Highland Rams held Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City. Isaac Hale, Daily Herald

Sydney White, Fr. G, Mountain View

Stats: 11.1 ppg, 4.4 apg

Season highs: 24 points (1/3), 8 assists (2/11), 4 steals (2/20)

Defining characteristics: Solid shooting range, high potential, high basketball IQ

