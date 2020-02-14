5. In honor of Valentine’s Day, let’s talk about love. What do you love most about covering BYU sports?
DICKSON: The free meals.
Kidding.
Honestly, I love the individual stories that I get to write over the course of the year. Each athlete — in all sports from football to gymnastics to volleyball — has a unique story that doesn’t always get told. I wish I had even more time to write features on various Cougar athletes who have awesome stories to tell.
LLOYD: I absolutely love the passion and dedication of the people I interact with. So many BYU athletes and coaches work hard in many ways that are never made public. The majority of Cougar fans are loyal supporters who want their team to win but will be there regardless of victory or defeat. I treasure the relationships I’ve built with families of athletes, many of who make great personal sacrifices to be there for their sons or daughters as they compete. I get a glimpse into the world of athletes and coaches who are striving to be their best. They may not always succeed — just like the rest of us — but I love getting to see them as fellow human beings, with strengths and weaknesses, successes and failures.