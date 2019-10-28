Honestly, I heard this song for the first time this morning as I was acquainting myself with some unfamiliar songs in the setlist. Another song from “Chinese Democracy,” I immediately took a liking to this one. It contains kind of a dissonant opening, which I’m not even sure the band will try to recreate in concert, but once it hits the main verse it is extremely catchy in a great, rocking way. I wasn’t a fan of the first guitar solo, but the lengthier one that appears toward the end is melodic, tasteful and money. Once again, I’m looking forward to Slash’s take on these guitar parts.