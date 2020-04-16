Bicknell is a tiny town in south-central Utah with a very unique history. Bicknell was originally called Thurber after A.K. Thurber who built the first house in the area in 1879. Though the town actually moved to a new location in 1897 due to poor land and water conditions, the name stuck until 1914 when Thomas W. Bicknell came around. According to Wikipedia, Bicknell was a wealthy historian and author who offered a thousand-book library to any town willing to be renamed after him. Though Thurber jumped at the chance, the small town of Grayson also wanted the library. In a 1916 compromise between Bicknell and the two, Thurber became Bicknell and Grayson became Blanding after the maiden name of Bicknell's wife. The two towns shared the library with each one receiving 500 books.
First settled: 1879
Total area of Bicknell: 0.6 square miles
Total population (as of 2017): 321
County of origin: Wayne