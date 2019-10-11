1. Do you think BYU football’s offense or defense will show more improvement after the bye week?
DICKSON: It has the be the defense. Offensively, I can’t imagine the Cougars will be able to show a ton of improvement with the loss of Zach Wilson against USF’s Top 50 defense. I think the offense will move the ball and make some plays but getting more than 24 points would be asking a lot. So the defense is going to have to figure out a way to stop the run and get off the field a few times. The coaching staff should have spent a ton of time in the bye week shoring up the run defense, because the Bulls are looking to run.
LLOYD: While I agree that the BYU defense should be able to be significantly better by scheming to stop the run more effectively, I actually think it will be the Cougar offense that will make the biggest jump. That’s because I see it as being a unit that simply hasn’t reached its potential yet in all areas of the game. I don’t think there will be as big of a dropoff from Zach Wilson to Jaren Hall as some assume there will be because Hall got a lot of reps while Wilson was recovering during the offseason. Instincts make a difference and I like what I’ve seen from Hall in the last six months. If BYU can convert a better percentage on third down and end another drive or two in the end zone, it will have a pretty big impact on the team overall.