1. What has surprised you most about the BYU football team now that we are at the halfway point of the 2019 season?
LLOYD: It’s baffling that the Cougars are six games in and have yet to put together anything close to a complete game. The best performance was against USC but there were enough lapses that I wouldn’t even call that a truly high-level showing for BYU. In all of the other five games, the Cougars haven’t even gotten that close. I keep waiting to see things click for BYU on both sides of the ball and I still think it can happen — but I worry that the pressure to attempt to make that happen will have the opposite effect and result in a continuation of the fragile psyche we’ve seen on the field so far. Coaching plays some part in that but a lot of it comes down to the Cougar players and their execution.
DICKSON: The biggest surprise to me this year is how bad the BYU run defense has been. The Cougars have been very good against the run through the first three years under Kalani Sitake. This season, BYU can’t stop anybody who decides to line up and run. The problems are two-fold: The defensive line (other than Khyiris Tonga) has had a hard time holding the line of scrimmage and the young linebacking crew has had issues reading their run keys quickly enough. BYU is giving up about 100 more rushing yards per game this season, which plays into the disparity in time of possession as well and keeps the defense on the field for a long time.