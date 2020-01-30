2. What do you think the biggest challenge is for the Cougar hoops squad in hosting Pepperdine and Saint Mary’s this weekend?
LLOYD: One of the great things about BYU basketball this year is that other than the loss to San Diego State when the game got away from the Cougars at the end, this team has been very good at defending its home court. But this week takes that to a new level as BYU is facing two teams that won’t be intimidated by coming to Provo. Saint Mary’s has had success at the Marriott Center in the past and will be confident it can do so again. I want to see BYU be the aggressor, be the team that comes out ready and puts the opponent on its heels. If the Cougars let either the Gaels or Pepperdine hang around, then the pressure ramps up on BYU.
DICKSON: It’s got to be on the defensive end. Once again the Cougars are facing way different offenses this weekend. Pepperdine has really good athletes who will push tempo and go hard to the basket. Saint Mary’s will execute you to death. For BYU the commitment on the defensive end always has to be to the team concept to get it done. The Cougars were really good defensively against Pacific last week and won. They were bad defensively against San Francisco — for about seven minutes, anyway — and lost.