1. What did you think was the biggest surprise from BYU football’s big win in Logan over Utah State last Saturday?
LLOYD: It was odd to see a Cougar team with a big lead heading into the fourth quarter and not be challenged down the stretch. So many of BYU’s games have either been losses that got away from the Cougars or barn-burners that come down to the final minutes. In looking at social media and even listening to the chatter in the press box at Maverik Stadium, I thought there was a sense of inevitability about BYU’s advantage shrinking down the stretch. Instead, the Cougars tacked on a sixth touchdown and forced a couple more turnovers to cruise to the win. There will likely be more of those coming up in the next few weeks but I thought going in that this would be another close game.
DICKSON: The biggest surprise to me was that the Cougars put two really good performances back-to-back that resulted in two wins. After an upset of Boise State, it would have been easy for BYU to have a let down against Utah State. Instead, the Cougars came out strong from the start and didn’t even bat an eye when they had to go with a different quarterback in the second half. A good team still has ups and downs but manages to overcome those moments. It was good to see BYU remain strong the entire game.