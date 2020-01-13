And following the trend of bringing back favorite characters from the past, the return of Bill and Ted is especially exciting for fans of the film series from the late '80s and early '90s.
This Bill and Ted film is the third in the series. William “Bill” S. Preston, Esq. and Theodore “Ted” Logan are in their middle-age years. They are warned by a visitor from the future of the need for them to create a song that will save all life on Earth.
In theaters: July 1
Rating: TBA
Starring: Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter, William Sadler