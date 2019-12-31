This was the second of two “Face 2 Face” tours that hit Salt Lake — and if it weren’t for a three-month postponement due to a medical illness, this show would have fallen in the previous decade. But, in the “Face 2 Face” concept, these two piano titans struck on a near-perfect evening of unbridled cooperation. The concert was divided into four musical suites as it were: Segments where John and Joel performed duets of some of their greatest songs to open and close the show, portions where all members of both bands performed together, and individual sets by both artists. The result was a rollicking 3-hour, 15-minute show that was simply pure genius.