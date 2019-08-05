Tuesday night, the city will host its Block Party, with lawn games, paper rockets, inflatables and tie dye stations. There will also be a dunk tank where you will have the opportunity to dunk a member of the Lindon Police Department. Donations received at the dunk tank will go toward the Lindon Police Department's Emergency Preparedness Trailer.
During the Block Party, the City Council will host its Ice Cream Social with free ice cream floats, made from a variety of soda flavors.
The evening will end with a Movie in the Park, where the film "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World" will be shown. The film will start at dusk.
When: 5:30 p.m., Tuesday
Where: Pioneer Park; 150 S. 500 East, Lindon