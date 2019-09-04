The Roll Me Away Tour will bring Bob Seger & The Silver Bullets to Vivint Smart Home Arena (301 S. Temple, Salt Lake City) on Sept. 28. Opening for Bob Seger will be The Wild Feathers. The concert starts at 8 p.m. with tickets ranging from $55-$550.
