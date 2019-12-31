Seger’s September appearance in the Beehive State on his “Roll Me Away” tour was only his second Utah appearance in 39 years, but it is sure to leave an indelible memory on the mind and ears of those lucky enough to attend.
One of Seger’s strengths is his ability to craft a set that perfectly ebbs and flows through the range of nostalgic emotion his catalog affords, bringing the audience to a contemplative state one moment and full-on euphoria the next. That talent was on full display in this, which was in the last leg of scheduled dates for what was billed as a farewell tour.
While Seger was the unquestionable main focus of the show, the 14-member Silver Bullet Band definitely warranted attention throughout the proceedings. With its backing vocals and horns section, in addition to all the regular instrumentalists, the Silver Bullet Band continually generated a wall of sound, providing the musical template for Seger to sing over in his trademark rasp. Especially spotlight worthy were the efforts of saxophonist Alto Reed and lead guitarist Rob McNelley, who each had numerous opportunities to showcase their skills in various solo spotlights.
The show proved to be a fitting closing statement. From here on forward, without further live performances to attend, fans will have to be content with simply taking those old records off the shelf.
— Doug Fox