Oct. 19, LaVell Edwards Stadium, TBD
Opponent breakdown
Head coach: Bryan Harsin (6th year)
2018: 10-3 (7-1 MWC)
Returning starters: 13 (6 off/7 def)
Players to Watch: Kekoa Nawahine (Sr. S), Riley Whimpey (Jr. LB), Khalil Shakir (So. WR), Andrew Van Buren (So. RB)
Outlook: The Broncos lost a number of top contributors but seem to find guys ready to take their place. If Boise State finds consistent success at quarterback, it should be poised for another good year.
Crystal Ball
If BYU is shockingly good: BYU stuns the Broncos with some early trick plays to get the lead and then holds off any late challenges.
If BYU takes a step backwards: The Cougars can’t move the ball against the ferocious Boise State defense as the Broncos win a lose-scoring game.
What will actually happen: It will be another close battle in Provo with points being at a premium. Special teams turns out to be the difference.
Score predictions
Jared Lloyd: Boise State 20, BYU 16
Darnell Dickson: BYU 34, Boise State 30
Phillip Morgan: Boise State 31, BYU 28