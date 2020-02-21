This isn't your typical Buffalo Wild Wings or other pub-style wings. Bok Bok Chicken serves Korean style wings, double fried for extra crispiness and drowned in one of their three amazing house sauces. The candy garlic may leave your breath kicking, but it's worth it.
Location: 648 E. State Road, Suite N, American Fork
Yelp review: "Bok Bok hit it out of the park. I love when restaurants focus on one thing and do it really, really well. The simplicity of the menu was amazing and the flavor of the wings was on point. It was filling and wasn't overpriced." - McKenzie B.