Indian food is always a good go-to when you're looking for a savory plant-based meal. Bombay House has a wide array of appetizers, entrees and drinks perfect for both vegetarians and vegans.
Menu highlights include Vegetable Samosas and Vegetable Pakora appetizers, a Mango Soy Shake and a whole menu section for veggie meals. Our food reviewer particularly enjoys the Vegetable Masala curry and the Coconut Tofu. According to the menu, not all vegetarian dishes are vegan, but most can be made vegan upon request (likely with coconut milk substituted for cream). Oh, and feel free to stuff your face with all the warm naan bread your heart desires.
Location: 463 N. University Ave., Provo